Vaxart to Test Cross-Reactivity of its COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Against Omicron
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) plans to test the cross-reactivity of its oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate against the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in two different studies expected to begin next month.
- Vaxart will test its COVID-19 oral vaccine candidate against omicron in the first study.
- The Company will analyze mucosal and serum samples from subjects administered in Vaxart's current COVID-19 vaccine Phase 2 trials.
- In the second study, Vaxart will conduct an animal omicron challenge study to assess how its current Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidate performs compared to an omicron-specific vaccine candidate that Vaxart is developing.
- Related Link: Vaxart Starts Recruitment In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Trial
- Vaxart deliberately engineered its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be cross-reactive against emerging variants.
- In May, the Company announced Phase 1 results demonstrating that its vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, produced broad cross-reactive T cell and IgA responses against other, non-COVID coronaviruses.
- In October, Vaxart reported that a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showed that its oral vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.
- Price Action: VXRT shares are up 1.39% at $6.58 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General