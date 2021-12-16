 Skip to main content

Vaxart to Test Cross-Reactivity of its COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Against Omicron
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Vaxart to Test Cross-Reactivity of its COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Against Omicron

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRTplans to test the cross-reactivity of its oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate against the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in two different studies expected to begin next month.

  • Vaxart will test its COVID-19 oral vaccine candidate against omicron in the first study.
  • The Company will analyze mucosal and serum samples from subjects administered in Vaxart's current COVID-19 vaccine Phase 2 trials.
  • In the second study, Vaxart will conduct an animal omicron challenge study to assess how its current Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidate performs compared to an omicron-specific vaccine candidate that Vaxart is developing.
  • Related Link: Vaxart Starts Recruitment In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Trial
  • Vaxart deliberately engineered its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be cross-reactive against emerging variants. 
  • In May, the Company announced Phase 1 results demonstrating that its vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, produced broad cross-reactive T cell and IgA responses against other, non-COVID coronaviruses.
  • In October, Vaxart reported that a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showed that its oral vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.
  • Price Action: VXRT shares are up 1.39% at $6.58 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

