 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Files For Approval Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Novavax Files For Approval Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has submitted a marketing application in Japan seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine by its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK).

  • The protein-based COVID-19 vaccine includes Matrix-M adjuvant and is known as TAK-019 in Japan and NVX-CoV2373 outside Japan.
  • With the support of the MHLW, the companies are working to establish the capability to manufacture TAK-019 at Takeda's facilities in Japan. The companies aim to begin distribution in early 2022, pending regulatory approval.
  • In addition to the submission in Japan, Novavax and Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine in Indonesia and the Philippines.
  • The companies have filed for EUA in India and Emergency Use Listing with the World Health Organization.
  • The application also includes safety and efficacy data from Novavax's two Phase 3 trials: PREVENT-19, which included 30,000 participants and demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 93.2% efficacy against the predominantly circulating variants of concern.
  • Another trial of 15,000 participants in the U.K. demonstrated the efficacy of 96.4% against the strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, and 89.7% efficacy overall.
  • In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated a reassuring safety and tolerability profile.
  • Related Link: Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 2.84% at $184.49 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

Comparing Data: Sanofi Vs. Johnson & Johnson Multiple Myeloma Therapies In Newly Diagnosed Patients
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 28-Dec. 4): FDA Decisions For VBI Vaccines, BeyondSpring, CTI Biopharma And Merck Take The Spotlight In A Light Calendar Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura's Blood Cancer Drug Study Gets Partial Clinical Hold, Takeda FDA Nod, Puma Breast Cancer Treatment Gets Patent Extension
Takeda's Maribavir Scores FDA Approval For Post-Transplant CMV Infection
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arrowhead Out-Licenses NASH Drug, Tonix Touts COVID-19 Treatment Data, Aadi Jumps On FDA Nod For Rare Tumor Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com