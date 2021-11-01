 Skip to main content

Why Are Novavax Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:35am   Comments
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has completed its rolling submission to Health Canada for the authorization of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. 
  • In addition, the Company has completed the submission of all data and modules to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to support the final regulatory review of its dossier.
  • The chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data packages submitted leverage Novavax's manufacturing partnership with the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines. 
  • It will later include data from additional manufacturing sites in Novavax's global supply chain.
  • Separately, the regulatory authority of Indonesia has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute under the brand name COVOVAX.
  • Novavax and SII have already filed for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine authorization in India and the Philippines and Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • The Company will submit its complete package to the FDA by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 10.2% at $163.97 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
  • Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

