 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Adagio Shares Plunging Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Adagio Shares Plunging Today?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares are plunging during the premarket session after issuing an update following external in vitro analyses to evaluate the neutralizing activity of ADG20 against the omicron variant. 

  • The in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the omicron variant shows a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against omicron. 
  • Additional analyses are ongoing.
  • The Company is currently evaluating ADG20 in global Phase 2/3 trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
  • Adagio plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa, where omicron has emerged as the dominant variant. 
  • Adagio is evaluating the next steps for its ADG20 program.
  • In vitro analyses were also conducted on ADG10, the second mAb in development, which showed minimal neutralizing activity against the omicron.
  • Related Link: Adagio Says Its COVID-19 Antibody Likely To Retain Activity Against Omicron Variant.
  • Price Action: ADGI shares are down 80.10% at $6.82 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADGI)

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In November
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com