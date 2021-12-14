Why Are Adagio Shares Plunging Today?
Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares are plunging during the premarket session after issuing an update following external in vitro analyses to evaluate the neutralizing activity of ADG20 against the omicron variant.
- The in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the omicron variant shows a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against omicron.
- Additional analyses are ongoing.
- The Company is currently evaluating ADG20 in global Phase 2/3 trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
- Adagio plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa, where omicron has emerged as the dominant variant.
- Adagio is evaluating the next steps for its ADG20 program.
- In vitro analyses were also conducted on ADG10, the second mAb in development, which showed minimal neutralizing activity against the omicron.
- Price Action: ADGI shares are down 80.10% at $6.82 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
