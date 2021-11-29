 Skip to main content

Adagio Says Its COVID-19 Antibody Likely To Retain Activity Against Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) says that its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously. 

  • The Company expects the retention due to the highly conserved and immunorecessive nature of the epitope recognized by ADG20.
  • ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to provide broad and potent neutralizing activity to prevent and treat COVID-19 with a potential duration of protection for up to one year in a single injection.
  • Further, none of the mutations present in the spike protein of the Omicron variant have been associated with escape from ADG20 neutralization, the Company said.
  • Related Link: Adagio Stock Jumps On Additional Preclinical Data For Its COVID-19 Antibody.
  • Adagio is conducting additional in vitro studies to determine the neutralization activity of ADG20 against Omicron.
  • Initial data from these studies is anticipated by the end of 2021.
  • The Company is also recruiting patients in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial in South Africa to generate data for ADG20 against infections due to the Omicron variant.
  • Adagio plans Emergency Use Authorization submissions (EUA) in mid-2022.
  • Inventory buildup continues in anticipation of EUA in 2H of 2022, with 4 million doses available for distribution over the next two years.
  • Price Action: ADGI shares are up 31.4% at $33.01 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

