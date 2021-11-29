Adagio Says Its COVID-19 Antibody Likely To Retain Activity Against Omicron Variant

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) says that its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously.

The Company expects the retention due to the highly conserved and immunorecessive nature of the epitope recognized by ADG20.

ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to provide broad and potent neutralizing activity to prevent and treat COVID-19 with a potential duration of protection for up to one year in a single injection.

Further, none of the mutations present in the spike protein of the Omicron variant have been associated with escape from ADG20 neutralization, the Company said.

Adagio is conducting additional in vitro studies to determine the neutralization activity of ADG20 against Omicron.

Initial data from these studies is anticipated by the end of 2021.

The Company is also recruiting patients in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial in South Africa to generate data for ADG20 against infections due to the Omicron variant.

Adagio plans Emergency Use Authorization submissions (EUA) in mid-2022.

Inventory buildup continues in anticipation of EUA in 2H of 2022, with 4 million doses available for distribution over the next two years.

Price Action: ADGI shares are up 31.4% at $33.01 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.