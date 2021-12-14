 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agios Presents Mitapivat Long-Term Data On Hemoglobin Response, Transfusion Burden
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Agios Presents Mitapivat Long-Term Data On Hemoglobin Response, Transfusion Burden

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIOreported new data from the ongoing long-term extension study assessing the duration of effects of mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.

  • Data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. 
  • Long-term extension data demonstrate that previously reported effects of mitapivat on hemoglobin and transfusion burden were maintained over time. 
  • Non-regularly transfused patients randomized to mitapivat maintained hemoglobin response for up to 19.5 months. Similarly, 35% of patients who switched from placebo to mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response, maintained for the duration of follow-up. 
  • All regularly transfused patients who achieved transfusion-free status with mitapivat treatment maintained the status through the extension study for up to 21.9 months.
  • Related Link: Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review.
  • Price Action: AGIO shares closed at $31.67 on Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGIO)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021
This Company Says It's One Step Closer to Transforming Cancer Treatment with its Latest Groundbreaking Immunotherapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anemia ASH21 BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com