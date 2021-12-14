Agios Presents Mitapivat Long-Term Data On Hemoglobin Response, Transfusion Burden
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) reported new data from the ongoing long-term extension study assessing the duration of effects of mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
- Data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Long-term extension data demonstrate that previously reported effects of mitapivat on hemoglobin and transfusion burden were maintained over time.
- Non-regularly transfused patients randomized to mitapivat maintained hemoglobin response for up to 19.5 months. Similarly, 35% of patients who switched from placebo to mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response, maintained for the duration of follow-up.
- All regularly transfused patients who achieved transfusion-free status with mitapivat treatment maintained the status through the extension study for up to 21.9 months.
- Related Link: Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review.
- Price Action: AGIO shares closed at $31.67 on Monday.
- Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Anemia ASH21 BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General