 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review
  • The FDA has accepted Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AGIO) marketing application seeking approval for mitapivat for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
  • Under Priority Review designation, the agency's action date is assigned as of February 17, 2022.
  • Related: Agios Pharma Files US Application For Mitapivat In PK Deficiency.
  • Mitapivat application is under review with the European Medical Agency for the same indication.
  • Pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency is a rare, inherited disease that presents chronic hemolytic anemia, the accelerated destruction of red blood cells.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: AGIO shares closed 2.38% higher at $44.65 on Tuesday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGIO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
Agios Pharma Files US Application For Mitapivat In PK Deficiency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anemia Briefs FDA Priority ReviewBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com