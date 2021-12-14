Final Data Reaffirms Efficacy Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR trial of Paxlovid.
- These results were consistent with the interim analysis, showing Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.
- 0.7% of Paxlovid patients were hospitalized through Day 28, with no deaths, compared to 6.5% of placebo patients hospitalized or died, with nine subsequent deaths.
- In a secondary endpoint, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset, an increase from the 85% observed in the interim analysis.
- Treatment-emergent adverse events were comparable between Paxlovid (23%) and placebo (24%), most of which were mild.
- Fewer serious adverse events (1.6% vs. 6.6%) and study drug discontinuation due to adverse events (2.1% vs. 4.2%) were observed in patients dosed with Paxlovid, compared to placebo.
- Related Link: Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills US Launch In This Month; Other Countries Will Have to Wait: WSJ.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.54% at $54.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 2 Trial Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General