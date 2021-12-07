Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills US Launch In This Month; Other Countries Will Have to Wait: WSJ
In a race with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to get antivirals to market, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla told the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council that he expects its antiviral pill will hit the U.S. market before the end of this month.
- Data from Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, showed an 89% reduction in COVID- 19 related hospitalization or deaths in an interim analysis compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset.
- Pfizer also previously said the U.S. would pay $5.29 billion for 10 million courses of the treatment.
- Merck, meanwhile, narrowly won the backing of an FDA AdComm as panelists centered their questioning on the Merck pill’s efficacy and the cause of this drop-off in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, from 50% to 30%.
- Most of the supply deals publicly announced have been for rich countries.
- Public-health experts have expressed concern that the pills will arrive months later in emerging countries and delay treating people.
- Generic versions of Pfizer’s pill won’t come to low- and lower-middle-income countries until at least mid-2022, said Charles Gore, the Medicines Patent Pool executive director.
- Adding to the challenges, most low-income countries lack adequate testing and diagnostic tools to identify patients early enough for the treatments to help.
- The WHO said that the ACT-Accelerator, will need $3.5 billion from donors to help supply COVID-19 therapeutics until next September. So far, it has received $39 million.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.34% at $51.31, MRK shares are down 1.87% at $72.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
