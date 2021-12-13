 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exicure Stock Plunges After Results Of Internal Probe, Management Shakeup, Layoffs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Exicure Stock Plunges After Results Of Internal Probe, Management Shakeup, Layoffs

Exicure Inc's (NASDAQ: XCUR) Audit Committee concluded that Grant Corbett misreported raw data from certain R&D experiments related to XCUR-FXN preclinical program.

  • Dr. Corbett misreported the results of at least three different experiments related solely to efficacy rather than safety.
  • Related Link: Why Are Exicure Shares Trading At All Time Low?
  • The Company will also reduce its workforce by approximately 50%, expected to be completed by January 2022.
  • Exicure will also wind down immuno-oncology program cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN preclinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia.
  • Management Reshuffle: Brian Bock, XCUR's former CFO, has been appointed President & CEO, replacing David Giljohann.
  • David Giljohann has resigned and will serve as Chief Technology Officer through January 31, 2022.
  • Matthias Schroff, the Company's former COO, will be the new Chief Scientific Officer.
  • Douglas Feltner, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, will depart in January 2022 after the cavrotolimod and XCUR-FXN programs wind down.
  • Exicure expects to realize approximately $6.0 million in employee-related cost savings in 2022, plus additional wind-down costs. 
  • The Company plans to align its R&D resources towards: 
    • Preclinical program targeting SCN9A for neuropathic pain, 
    • Partnered programs with Ipsen Biopharm Limited and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to develop SNA-based treatments for Huntington's disease & Angelman syndrome and hair loss disorders, respectively.
  • The Company also prepaid $10.0 million loans with MidCap Financial Trust, leaving a balance of $7.5 million.
  • Price Action: XCUR shares are down 33.9% at $0.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + XCUR)

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 12-18): Hematology Conference Presentations, FDA Decisions For Calliditas, Argenx, Intra-Cellular & Eagle Pharma And More
AbbVie, SpringWorks Join Forces To Conduct Multiple Myeloma Combo Therapy Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Legal Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com