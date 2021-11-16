 Skip to main content

Why Are Exicure Shares Trading At All Time Low?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. SEC in connection with its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
  • On November 9, 2021, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors was notified of a claim regarding alleged improprieties for its XCUR-FXN preclinical program for Friedreich's ataxia. 
  • The Audit Committee has retained external counsel to conduct an internal investigation of the claim. 
  • The Company requires additional time to complete certain disclosures and procedures, including disclosures relating to the internal investigation.
  • Related Link: Exicure Shares Interim Cavrotolimod Data From Early-Stage Trial In Solid Tumor Patients.
  • Price Action: XCUR shares are down 23.4% at $0.82 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

