Exicure Stock Surges On Over $1B Option Licensing Pact With Ipsen For Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) and Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) have collaborated to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNAs) as potential investigational treatments for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.
- Oligonucleotides are synthetic structures of nucleic acids that can be used to modulate gene expression via a range of processes, including gene activation, inhibition, and splice-modulation.
- Under the agreement, Ipsen will receive exclusive options to license SNA-based therapeutics, and it will pay Exicure a cash upfront payment of $20 million.
- Exicure will be responsible for the discovery and certain preclinical development activities.
- If Ipsen chooses to exercise its option, it will be responsible for further developing and commercializing the licensed products.
- Exicure will receive a $20 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1 billion in option exercise fees and milestone payments should Ipsen opt into both programs, as well as tiered royalties.
- Price Action: XCUR shares are up 31.1% at $1.77 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas