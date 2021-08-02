 Skip to main content

Exicure Stock Surges On Over $1B Option Licensing Pact With Ipsen For Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 7:24am   Comments
  • Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) and Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCURhave collaborated to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNAs) as potential investigational treatments for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.
  • Oligonucleotides are synthetic structures of nucleic acids that can be used to modulate gene expression via a range of processes, including gene activation, inhibition, and splice-modulation. 
  • Under the agreement, Ipsen will receive exclusive options to license SNA-based therapeutics, and it will pay Exicure a cash upfront payment of $20 million.
  • Exicure will be responsible for the discovery and certain preclinical development activities. 
  • If Ipsen chooses to exercise its option, it will be responsible for further developing and commercializing the licensed products. 
  • Exicure will receive a $20 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1 billion in option exercise fees and milestone payments should Ipsen opt into both programs, as well as tiered royalties.
  • Price Action: XCUR shares are up 31.1% at $1.77 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

