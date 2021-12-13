 Skip to main content

Comparing Data: Sanofi Vs. Johnson & Johnson Multiple Myeloma Therapies In Newly Diagnosed Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) posted new data from their myeloma therapies, Sarclisa and Darzalex, respectively. Data were shared at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting.

  • With approvals already in place as triplet therapies, the two companies are now touting early clinical wins for four-drug regimens.
  • In newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for transplant, adding Sanofi's Sarclisa to Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Velcade (bortezomib) and corticosteroid dexamethasone (RVd) helped more patients achieve very low levels of minimal residual disease (MRD).
  • In the study, 50.1% of patients treated with the Sarclisa combo achieved MRD negativity, while that was the case for 35.6% of RVd patients.
  • On Johnson & Johnson's part, the Company has a longer-term follow-up for Darzalex's RVd combo in newly diagnosed transplant-eligible multiple myeloma from the phase 2 Griffin trial. 
  • At that evaluation point, the Darzalex-RVd combo maintained a higher MRD-negativity rate of 64.4% compared with 30.1% for RVd.
  • At 36 months, the progression-free survival (PFS) rate trended toward favoring the Darzalex combo regime compared to VRd alone (88.9% vs. 81.2%).
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.36% at $48.89, JNJ stock is up 1% at $167.15 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

