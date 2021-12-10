 Skip to main content

Merus Shares Updated Data From Zeno Triplet Combo Data In Breast Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) has presented updated data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) combined with trastuzumab and vinorelbine in HER2 positive/amplified (HER2+) metastatic breast cancer who had progressed on anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugates.

  • The reported data are from the completed phase 2 study, designed to explore the efficacy of a triplet combination of Zeno.
  • Preliminary results for patients treated with the triplet regimen were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Annual Meeting.
  • Updated results from the cohort expansion showed a clinical benefit rate of 49% (18/37 patients).
  • Confirmed responses were reported in 10 patients, including two patients with complete response.
  • The median duration of response was 4.2 months, including two patients with CR lasting 4.2 and 7.2+ months and eight patients with partial responses (PR) lasting from 2.6 to 12.4 months.
  • Median progression-free survival was 5.5 months, seven patients (19%) were censored. At 12 and 24 months, estimated overall survival rates were 73% and 61%, respectively.
  • As previously reported, with completing this phase 2 trial, Merus does not plan to advance into a phase 3 trial in metastatic breast cancer without a partner. 
  • Related Link: Merus Reveals New Data From Zeno Program in NRG1 Fusion Cancers.
  • Price Action: MRUS shares 3.97% at $28.25 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: breast cancer

