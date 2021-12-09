CSL Behring, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Hits Primary Endpoint
CSL Behring and uniQure N.V.'s (NASDAQ: QURE) etranacogene dezaparvovec, a hemophilia B gene therapy, achieved the pre-specified primary endpoint of non-inferiority in annualized bleeding rate (ABR) compared to baseline Factor IX (FIX) prophylactic treatment.
- The study also achieved a secondary endpoint demonstrating statistical superiority in reducing ABR compared to baseline FIX prophylactic therapy.
- CSL Behring plans to submit regulatory applications for marketing approval of etranacogene dezaparvovec in the U.S. and Europe in 1H of 2022.
- ABR for all bleeds after stable FIX expression, assessed at 18 months, was 1.51 compared with the ABR of 4.19 for at least six months for the lead-in period.
- ABR for investigator-adjudicated FIX-treated bleeds was 0.83 compared with lead-in ABR of 3.65.
- Stable and durable FIX levels with mean FIX activity of 36.9% of normal in the full study population at 18-months, compared to a mean of 39% of normal at six months.
- Etranacogene dezaparvovec was generally well-tolerated, with over 80% of adverse events considered mild.
- Related: One Year Following Single Administration, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate Shows Sustained Increase In Factor IX Levels.
- Price Action: QURE shares are down 3.24% at $28.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General