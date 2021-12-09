 Skip to main content

CSL Behring, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Hits Primary Endpoint
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
CSL Behring and uniQure N.V.'s (NASDAQ: QURE) etranacogene dezaparvovec, a hemophilia B gene therapy, achieved the pre-specified primary endpoint of non-inferiority in annualized bleeding rate (ABR) compared to baseline Factor IX (FIX) prophylactic treatment.

  • The study also achieved a secondary endpoint demonstrating statistical superiority in reducing ABR compared to baseline FIX prophylactic therapy.
  • CSL Behring plans to submit regulatory applications for marketing approval of etranacogene dezaparvovec in the U.S. and Europe in 1H of 2022.
  • ABR for all bleeds after stable FIX expression, assessed at 18 months, was 1.51 compared with the ABR of 4.19 for at least six months for the lead-in period.
  • ABR for investigator-adjudicated FIX-treated bleeds was 0.83 compared with lead-in ABR of 3.65.
  • Stable and durable FIX levels with mean FIX activity of 36.9% of normal in the full study population at 18-months, compared to a mean of 39% of normal at six months.
  • Etranacogene dezaparvovec was generally well-tolerated, with over 80% of adverse events considered mild. 
  • Related: One Year Following Single Administration, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate Shows Sustained Increase In Factor IX Levels.
  • Price Action: QURE shares are down 3.24% at $28.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

