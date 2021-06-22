 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

One Year Following Single Administration, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate Shows Sustained Increase In Factor IX Levels

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
One Year Following Single Administration, UniQure's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate Shows Sustained Increase In Factor IX Levels
  • UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QUREhas announced 52-week data from its Phase 3 HOPE-B gene therapy trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec to treat hemophilia B. 
  • Data demonstrated durable, sustained increases in Factor IX (FIX) activity at 52-weeks post-infusion with a mean FIX activity of 41.5% of normal, compared to a mean FIX activity of 39% of normal, at 26-weeks of follow-up. 
  • FIX is a protein produced naturally in the body that helps the blood form clots to stop bleeding.
  • During the 52 weeks, a single dose of etranacogene dezaparvovec significantly reduced the annualized rate of bleeding requiring treatment by 80% from 3.39 at baseline to 0.68 bleeding episodes per year. 
  • The annualized rate of spontaneous bleeding requiring treatment was also significantly reduced by 85%, from 1.16 at baseline to 0.18 bleeds per year.
  • In all patients, usage of FIX replacement therapy declined 96%, with 52 of 54 patients successfully discontinuing their prophylactic infusions. 
  • Etranacogene dezaparvovec continues to be generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events. 
  • UniQure will conduct as the sole primary endpoint a non-inferiority analysis of annualized bleeding rates (ABR) at 78 weeks after the administration (approximately 52-weeks after steady-state is achieved). 
  • The Company expects all patients to complete their 78-week follow-up visits by the end of Q3 of 2021.
  • The marketing application is expected to be submitted in Q1 of 2022.  
  • In April, the FDA removed the clinical hold on the hemophilia B gene therapy program after QURE addressed all identified issues related to a single patient diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma in the HOPE-B pivotal trial.
  • Price Action: QURE shares are down 8.71% at $29.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QURE)

UniQure Expands Gene Therapies Pipeline For Neurological Disorders With Corlieve Acquisition
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021
DSMB Recommends UniQure To Continue Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial Unchanged
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2021
Why Moderna, uniQure And Novavax Are Moving Today
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy hemophilia BBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com