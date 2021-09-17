What Is Happening With Innate Pharma Stock On Friday?
- Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) stock is trading at a 52-week high as its partner AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
- The trial included patients with unresectable, Stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed after concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT).
- After a median follow-up of 11.5 months, Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus oleclumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56% (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.44), Imfinzi plus monalizumab by 35% (HR of 0.65) compared to Imfinzi alone.
- The 10-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate was 64.8% for the durvalumab plus oleclumab combo and 72.7% for durvalumab plus monalizumab, versus 39.2% with durvalumab alone.
- The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) for Imfinzi plus oleclumab over Imfinzi alone (30% vs. 18%) and for Imfinzi plus monalizumab over Imfinzi alone (36% vs. 18%).
- AstraZeneca plans to start a registrational study with monalizumab plus durvalumab in the same indication.
- Also, SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform on IPHA and raised its price target from $7 to $9.
- Earlier this month, analyst Daina Graybosch upgraded Innate to Outperform from Market Perform with a $7 price target.
- The analyst was "encouraged" and said a "strong signal" would de-risk a large opportunity for monalizumab and change the narrative around Innate.
- Price Action: IPHA shares are up 66.3% at $9.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for IPHA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
