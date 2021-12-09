 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunging Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunging Premarket?

The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the agency should not approve Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RETA) bardoxolone methyl capsules to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in those with the rare Alport syndrome.

  • Adcomm members largely agreed with the agency, citing safety concerns. Members of the committee also sought clarifications on why Reata used eGFR as the primary measure for its Phase 3, noting other measures might have been more informative.
  • Related Link: FDA Raises Concerns On Reata's Kidney Disease Drug Data; Shares Plunge.
  • The use of eGFR, which is an estimate of the kidney's filtration rate, was meant to assess disease progression.
  • Reata argued that Phase 3 showed patients treated with bardoxolone experienced a statistically significant improvement in kidney function as measured by eGFR at Week 100 and Week 104, compared to patients treated with placebo.
  • Nearly every Adcomm member seemed to disagree with that conclusion.
  • Reata will continue to work closely with the agency to provide additional information and data until the upcoming Prescription Drug User-Fee Act date of February 25, 2022.
  • Price Action: RETA shares are down 42.9% at $31.06 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RETA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Strikes Deal To Supply COVID Vaccine to Bahrain, TherapeuticsMD & Amneal Settle Patent Lawsuit, Reata Awaits Adcom
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FDA Raises Concerns On Reata's Kidney Disease Drug Data; Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com