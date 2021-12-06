 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Raises Concerns On Reata's Kidney Disease Drug Data; Shares Plunge
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Raises Concerns On Reata's Kidney Disease Drug Data; Shares Plunge

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are trading lower during the market trading session after the FDA released briefing documents ahead of the Advisory Committee meeting scheduled on December 08 for marketing application for the kidney disease drug bardoxolone methyl.

  • The application for bardoxolone seeks approval as a treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome (AS). This disease can cause damages to tiny blood vessels in the kidneys.
  • In its staff documents, the regulator has cited its concerns over the clinical data submitted by the Company regarding the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a key measure on kidney function and the primary endpoint of the trial that supported the NDA submission.
  • In addition to the concerns with CARDINAL Phase 3, there are no data in this application from an animal model of Alport syndrome or other adequate and well-controlled clinical trials in AS or CKD that show that bardoxolone slows the loss of kidney function, the FDA said.
  • Despite the Company's explanation, the "loss of statistical significance based on a change in a single factor in the analytic model raises concerns regarding the robustness of the study's findings," the federal agency wrote in its review.
  • Related Link: Reata's Stock Plunges After FDA Identifies Review Issues With Bardoxolone Methyl US Application.
  • Price Action: RETA shares are down 37.9% at $48.89 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RETA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Science Applications International Posts Upbeat Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For December PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Connect Biopharma Sinks On Eczema Drug Readout, Enanta Pulls Plug On HBV Drug, Clinical Setback For Merck In HIV Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com