Valneva Shares Tick Higher After COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Pact With Bahrain
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 6:28am   Comments
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has signed an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain to supply one (1) million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. 

