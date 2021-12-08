Valneva Shares Tick Higher After COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Pact With Bahrain
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has signed an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain to supply one (1) million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
- This is the second purchase agreement Valneva has secured for VLA2001 since reporting data for its Phase 3 trial Cov-Compare.
- Valneva has initiated a rolling submission process with the Bahraini National Health Regulatory Authority.
- The Company plans to start deliveries in the Q1 of 2022.
- Last month, Valneva announced that the European Commission signed an advanced purchase agreement for up to 60 million doses of VLA20011.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 13.3% at $54.38 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
