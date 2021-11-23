 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Valneva Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Valneva Shares Trading Higher Today?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years. 

  • The agreement follows the announcement made earlier this month that the EC had approved the APA.
  • Under the terms of the agreement following final review, Valneva expects to deliver 24.3 million doses during Q2 and Q3 of 2022, subject to the approval of VLA2001 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). 
  • The EC has the option to increase this initial firm purchase order up to a total of 60 million doses, the remainder of which would be delivered in 2023.
  • Last month, Valneva posted encouraging Phase 3 trial data.
  • VLA2001 is currently the only whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in clinical trials in Europe. 
  • VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, combined with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) supplied CpG 1018 adjuvant.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 4.30% at $47.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + VALN)

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Valneva Shares Soar On Securing EU COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; US Inflation Rate Increases To 6.2%
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Government News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com