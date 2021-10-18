 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Valneva's Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Valneva's Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
  • Valneva SE's (NASDAQ: VALN) COVID-19 vaccine elicits a robust immune response with far fewer side effects than the Oxford/AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) jab, according to Phase 3 trial results.
  • Valneva said its latest trial, Cov-Compare, included around 4,000 participants aged 18 and older across 26 trial sites.
  • Related: Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need To Know.
  • Dubbed VLA2001, the vaccine candidate demonstrated superiority against AZD1222 in terms of geometric mean titer for neutralization antibodies and non-inferiority in terms of seroconversion rates in adults aged 30 years and older.
  • The occurrence of COVID-19 cases (exploratory endpoint) was similar between treatment groups. 
  • Valneva said it was preparing for trials in children aged 5 to 12 and a Valneva-sponsored trial to evaluate VLA2001's performance for those needing a vaccine booster shot.
  • Valneva has been expanding the trials of its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate and remains in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract.
  • VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
  • Related: Valneva Continues To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trials.
  • Price Action: VALN stock is up 36.8% at $38.38, and DVAX stock is up 6.85% at $18.1 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
  • Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + VALN)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
President And COO Of Dynavax Technologies Makes $310K Sale
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com