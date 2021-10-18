Why Are Valneva's Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
- Valneva SE's (NASDAQ: VALN) COVID-19 vaccine elicits a robust immune response with far fewer side effects than the Oxford/AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) jab, according to Phase 3 trial results.
- Valneva said its latest trial, Cov-Compare, included around 4,000 participants aged 18 and older across 26 trial sites.
- Related: Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need To Know.
- Dubbed VLA2001, the vaccine candidate demonstrated superiority against AZD1222 in terms of geometric mean titer for neutralization antibodies and non-inferiority in terms of seroconversion rates in adults aged 30 years and older.
- The occurrence of COVID-19 cases (exploratory endpoint) was similar between treatment groups.
- Valneva said it was preparing for trials in children aged 5 to 12 and a Valneva-sponsored trial to evaluate VLA2001's performance for those needing a vaccine booster shot.
- Valneva has been expanding the trials of its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate and remains in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract.
- VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
- Related: Valneva Continues To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trials.
- Price Action: VALN stock is up 36.8% at $38.38, and DVAX stock is up 6.85% at $18.1 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
- Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga