Ionis, AstraZeneca Ink Licensing Pact For Eplontersen In Protein Misfolding Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Ionis, AstraZeneca Ink Licensing Pact For Eplontersen In Protein Misfolding Disorder

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to develop and commercialize eplontersen, Ionis' antisense medicine for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).

  • ATTR is a slowly progressive condition characterized by the buildup of abnormal protein deposits called amyloid (amyloidosis) in the body's organs and tissues.
  • Eplontersen (IONIS-TTR-LRx) is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin (TTR) protein.
  • Ionis will continue to lead the global Phase 3 trials in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis (hATTR) with polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy.
  • Ionis and AstraZeneca will have shared responsibility for medical affairs and commercial activities in the U.S.
  • AstraZeneca will have an exclusive license for eplontersen outside the U.S. except in certain countries in Latin America.
  • hATTR with polyneuropathy will be the first indication the companies will seek regulatory approval for eplontersen, potentially filing a marketing application with the FDA by the end of 2022.
  • Under the agreement terms, Ionis will receive a $200 million upfront payment, up to $485 million in development and approval milestones, and up to $2.9 billion in sales-related milestone payments. 
  • Related Link: Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics.
  • Price Action: IONS shares closed 4.21% higher at $27.5 on Monday. AZN shares are down 1.21% at $54.74 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

