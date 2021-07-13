 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics
  • Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics.
  • The agreement granted Ionis the right to evaluate tissue-targeting TfR1 binding Bicycles as vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics to specific organ systems and an option to obtain an exclusive license at the end of the evaluation period.
  • Bicycle receives $45 million upfront and an $11 million equity investment. It is also eligible to receive milestone payments for each program developed under the collaboration.
  • Both the companies will collaborate to develop a pipeline of oligonucleotide candidates, while Bicycle retains the rights to use TfR1 Bicycles for all non-oligonucleotide therapeutic purposes.
  • Price Action: IONS and BCYC shares closed at $37.29 and $31.58, respectively, on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IONS + BCYC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ScPharma's Positive Data, Lilly Goes Shopping, LeMaitre Pre-Announces Q2 Revenues
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Equillium Issues Positive Regulatory Update, Biogen In-Licenses Multiple Sclerosis Drug, Aridis Releases COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data
14 Biotech Stocks To Watch Over The Next 6 Months
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa, PDS Biotech Report Positive Data, Ironwood CFO To Depart, Decision Day For Vertex
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb Snag FDA Approvals, Iterum UTI Drug Review On Track, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Debuts On Nasdaq
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com