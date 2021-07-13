Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics.
- The agreement granted Ionis the right to evaluate tissue-targeting TfR1 binding Bicycles as vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics to specific organ systems and an option to obtain an exclusive license at the end of the evaluation period.
- Bicycle receives $45 million upfront and an $11 million equity investment. It is also eligible to receive milestone payments for each program developed under the collaboration.
- Both the companies will collaborate to develop a pipeline of oligonucleotide candidates, while Bicycle retains the rights to use TfR1 Bicycles for all non-oligonucleotide therapeutic purposes.
- Price Action: IONS and BCYC shares closed at $37.29 and $31.58, respectively, on Monday.
