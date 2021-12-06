 Skip to main content

Ocular Therapeutix's Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Insert Meets Primary Goal In Dry Eye Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Ocular Therapeutix's Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Insert Meets Primary Goal In Dry Eye Disease Trial

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCULannounced topline results from its Phase 2 trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease.

  • The clinical trial achieved its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant change of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia from baseline to day 15 compared to vehicle hydrogel.
  • The differences were statistically significant compared with the vehicle hydrogel for both the OTX-DED 0.2 mg group and the OTX-DED 0.3 mg group. 
  • OTX-DED inserts (both formulations) were observed to have a favorable safety profile and were generally well tolerated. 
  • There were no ocular serious adverse events. 
  • The most common ocular adverse events for subjects treated with OTX-DED were epiphora (lacrimation increase) (8.1%) and elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) (3.6%). 
  • Read Next: Ocular Therapeutix Stock Gains As Court Invalidates Drug Delivery Patent From Mati.
  • Price Action: OCUL shares are up 0.32% at $6.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.

