Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Receives Emergency Use Nod In Australia For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Australia's Therapeutics Goods Administration provisionally approved Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years. The health minister said that the rollout could begin from January 10, 2022.

  • The FDA approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in kids aged 5-11 years in October.
  • "The authority has made a careful, thorough assessment, determined that it is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children 5 to 11 to be vaccinated," said Health Minister Greg Hunt.
  • The efficacy of vaccines against the new Omicron variant, which is spreading in Australia, remains unknown.
  • Parliament House was closed over the weekend to the public until further notice after a staffer to a member of parliament tested positive to COVID-19 after the legislature's final sitting week of the year on Friday.
  • Also Read: Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents.
  • The European Union also backed the vaccine for use in children between 5 and 11 years.
  • Price Action: PFE stock traded 0.11% higher at $54.33, and BNTX shares are trading 4.09% lower at $330 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

