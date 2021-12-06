Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Receives Emergency Use Nod In Australia For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Australia's Therapeutics Goods Administration provisionally approved Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years. The health minister said that the rollout could begin from January 10, 2022.
- The FDA approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in kids aged 5-11 years in October.
- "The authority has made a careful, thorough assessment, determined that it is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children 5 to 11 to be vaccinated," said Health Minister Greg Hunt.
- The efficacy of vaccines against the new Omicron variant, which is spreading in Australia, remains unknown.
- Parliament House was closed over the weekend to the public until further notice after a staffer to a member of parliament tested positive to COVID-19 after the legislature's final sitting week of the year on Friday.
- Also Read: Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents.
- The European Union also backed the vaccine for use in children between 5 and 11 years.
- Price Action: PFE stock traded 0.11% higher at $54.33, and BNTX shares are trading 4.09% lower at $330 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General