 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celyad Oncology Shares Gain After Fortress Injects $32M Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Celyad Oncology Shares Gain After Fortress Injects $32M Via Equity

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has announced a private placement worth $32.5 million (about €28.7 million) with Fortress Investment Group. The offering includes the private placement of 6.5 million shares and will close by December 8.

  • Celyad will issue shares at $5.00 (about €4.42) per share, representing an 18.5% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. 
  • The offer price represents a whopping 40% premium on Thursday's last close price of $3.56.
  • The Company will use the proceeds to fund the development of CYAD-101 and CYAD-211, advance preclinical CAR T candidates, and discover and develop additional preclinical product candidates using its non-gene edited short hairpin RNA platform.
  • As a result of the transaction, Fortress will hold 28.8% of the Company's shares.
  • SVB Leerink acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.
  • The Company believes that private placement proceeds, cash and cash equivalents of €6.1 million combined with access to the equity purchase agreement established with Lincoln Park Capital Fund should be sufficient to fund expenses into 1H of 2023.
  • Related Link: Celyad Oncology Stock Surges On Positive Data From Multiple Myeloma Cell Therapy.
  • Price Action: CYAD shares are up 37.4% at $4.89 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYAD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com