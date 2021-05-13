 Skip to main content

Celyad Oncology Stock Surges On Positive Data From Multiple Myeloma Cell Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 6:52am   Comments
  • Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has announced initial clinical data from the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial evaluating CYAD-211 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The data will be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress 2021.
  • No severe/life-threatening treatment-related adverse events nor evidence of Graft-versus-Host disease were reported from the completed first dose-level (DL1) cohort of the trial.
  • Initial results at a low dose of 30x106 cells per infusion showed preliminary signs of clinical activity, including a confirmed partial response.
  • CYAD-211 is an investigational, non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidate engineered to co-express a single hairpin RNA (shRNA) and a BCMA-targeting chimeric antigen receptor.
  • Price Action: CYAD shares are trading 21.9% higher at $6.47 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

