Aditxt Acquisition-Partner's At-Home COVID-19 Drug Fails In Late-Stage Trial
- Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has announced data from Phase 3 PRESECO trial evaluating oral Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential at-home therapy for mild-to-moderate COVID-19, run by Appili Therapeutics Inc.
- The trial did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery. Additional analyses of the trial data are ongoing.
- Related Link: Aditxt Shares Surge On AiPharma Acquisition, Holder Of COVID-19 Candidate.
- The trial enrolled around 1,200 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 from 38 U.S., Mexico, and Brazil study sites.
- "We are reviewing and evaluating the announced results and data and will be discussing them with AiPharma Global to determine the best course of action," stated Aditxt Co-Founder and CEO Amro Albanna.
- Price Action: ADTX shares are down 21.60% at $1.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.
