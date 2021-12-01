 Skip to main content

FDA Pushes Review Of BioXcel's Candidate For Agitation Associated With Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:08am   Comments
  • The FDA has extended the review period for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BTAI) marketing application seeking approval for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II.
  • In connection with the FDA's ongoing review, BioXcel Therapeutics responded to the agency's information request about analyses of clinical data. 
  • The Company was recently informed that the application would require additional time for review. 
  • As a result, the FDA extended the previously disclosed PDUFA date of January 5, 2022, to April 5, 2022. 
  • BioXcel Therapeutics and the FDA met on November 30. No additional data has been requested.
  • BXCL501 is an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for agitation associated with neuropsychiatric disorders. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BTAI shares are down 12.40% at $20.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

