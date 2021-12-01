 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sage Therapeutics - Biogen Share One Year Zuranolone 50mg Data In Depression Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Sage Therapeutics - Biogen Share One Year Zuranolone 50mg Data In Depression Patients

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) have announced 12-month data for the cohort of patients (n=199) who received zuranolone 50 mg once for 14-days as their initial dose in the ongoing Phase 3 open-label SHORELINE Study.

  • Related: Sage Therapeutics - Biogen's Zuranolone Tops Placebo In Reducing Depressive Symptoms.
  • The data showed that zuranolone was generally well-tolerated, with no new safety findings or trends identified in the long-term safety data available regardless of the number of courses of zuranolone a patient received. 
  • Zuranolone has consistently demonstrated rapid and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms in MDD patients.
  • In the zuranolone 50 mg cohort, most patients who responded to an initial 14-day course received only one two-week course of treatment during the study, and nearly 80% received only one or two treatment courses in total.
  • Zuranolone 50 mg was generally well-tolerated with an overall adverse event profile consistent with earlier data, and 6.5% of patients discontinued the study drug due to adverse events.
  • The companies plan to submit an FDA marketing application in 2H of 2022. The planned initial submission package will seek approval of zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD), and an additional filing for postpartum depression (PPD) is anticipated in the 1H of 2023. 
  • Also See: Sage Therapeutics Drops Two Zuranolone Depression Trials Deemed Unnecessary For Approval.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed 0.15% lower at $235.74 on Tuesday, and SAGE stock is up 0.75% at $39.2 during the premarket session on Wednesday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + SAGE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Backs Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment; Regulatory Setbacks For CTI Biopharma, BioXcel; Favorable Ruling For Viatris In Tecfidera Patent Case
Biogen Loses Bid To Revive Tecfidera Drug Patent: Bloomberg
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
Where Biogen Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs major depressive disorderBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com