Scholar Rock Outlines Pivotal Apitegromab Trial Design In Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) announced the study design for the SAPPHIRE Phase 3 trial of apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of apitegromab in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Study start-up activities for SAPPHIRE have commenced.

Approximately 156 patients aged 2-12 years old with non-ambulatory Type 2/3 SMA will be enrolled in the primary efficacy population.

Patients will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive for 12 months either apitegromab 10 mg/kg, apitegromab 20 mg/kg, or placebo by intravenous infusion every four weeks added on top of background SMN treatment.

Patients receiving the background SMN treatment of nusinersen or risdiplam will be eligible for enrollment.

The primary efficacy endpoint will evaluate the mean change from baseline in the Expanded Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale (HFMSE) total score after 12 months of treatment.

An exploratory population of 48 patients aged 13-21 years old with non-ambulatory Type 2/3 SMA will be evaluated separately.

These patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive either apitegromab 20 mg/kg or placebo added to background SMN treatment with nusinersen or risdiplam.

To further characterize apitegromab, upon completion of the 12-month treatment period, all patients will be offered the option of enrolling in an open-label extension study.

In addition, the TOPAZ Phase 2 extension continues to follow patients and evaluate the longer-term efficacy and safety of apitegromab.

Price Action: SRRK shares closed 4.23% higher at $26.55 on Tuesday.