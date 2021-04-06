 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Scholar Rock Shares Dropped Despite Positive Apitegromab Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why Scholar Rock Shares Dropped Despite Positive Apitegromab Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  • Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares dropped despite the company reporting positive 12-month data on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) candidate apitegromab.
  • The 12-month update was broadly in line with the six-month data that was announced in October last year. Most effects observed at six months have proven to be durable at 12 months.
  • In some cases, the efficacy results improved between the six and 12-month readouts.
  • A cohort of children with type 2 SMA aged two years and older who began treatment with Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) / Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: IONS) Spinraza (nusinersen) before turning five years old showed a mean improvement of 7.1 points on a motor scale after receiving 20-mg/kg infusions of apitegromab on top of their existing therapy.
  • In the 2 mg/kg dose arm, an improvement of 5.3-point was reported.
  • At six months, the improvement was 5.6 points and 2.4 points in 20 mg/kg and 2 mg/kg groups, respectively.
  • 35% of the low and high-dose arm participants experienced at least a 10-point improvement on the motor function scale at 12 months. 59% of patients had a 5-point increase.
  • The two other cohorts lacked such evidence of enhanced responses.
  • In patients with type 2 or non-ambulatory type 3 SMA who began treatment with Spinraza aged five years or older, the mean increase on the motor scale at 12 months was 1.2 points. It excludes a patient who missed three apitegromab doses due to COVID-19 restrictions. At six months, the mean increase across the full cohort was 1.4 points.
  • A third cohort saw a worsening of the scores from six to 12 months. On another disease scale, the ambulatory type 3 SMA patients improved by 0.5 points after six months.
  • By 12 months, the group had experienced a mean decline of 0.3 points.
  • Numerical declines in the proportion of patients with three and five-point improvements were tracked.
  • Scholar Rock is now gearing up to evaluate apitegromab through a Phase 3 study set to start by the end of the year.
  • Price Action: SRRK shares are down 14.3% at $38.68 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IONS + SRRK)

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Paychex Profit Tops Views
Ionis Antisense Oligonucleotides To Be Evaluated With Progenity's Drug Delivery System
Scholar Rock Reports Apitegromab Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Ionis Pharma's Ligand-Conjugated Antisense Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Hereditary Angioedema Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Spinal Muscular AtrophyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com