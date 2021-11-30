Moderna And Pfizer Share Top Prize In Popular Science's 'Best Of What's New' Awards

Lifesaving vaccines, an anti-tracking software and an electric mountain bike were among the breakthroughs honored in the 2021 “Best of What’s New” Awards from the magazine Popular Science.

What Happened: The awards span 10 categories focusing on big picture concerns on health and the environment to individual distractions in entertainment and personal care. The magazine cited 10 products and technologies per category, totaling 100 citations for innovation.

“Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities," observed Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio.

Who Won: The Innovation of the Year Award was given to the two companies that tied for the award in the Health Category: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for their respective mRNA vaccines that were developed and deployed to combat the coronavirus.

The other category winners were:

Aerospace: FlyWays AI by Airspace Intelligence

Auto: R1T by Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN)

(NASDAQ: RIVN) Engineering: HYBRIT Green Steel by SSAB (OTC: SSAAY), LKAB and Vattenfall

(OTC: SSAAY), and Entertainment: Dual-cell ULED 4K TV U9DG by Hisense

Gadgets: M1 Chip by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Home: Hair Screw Tool by Dyson

Personal Care: Tempo Move by Tempo

Security: Total Cookie Protection by Firefox

Sports & Outdoors: Yeti 160E by Yeti Cycles

The complete list of all 100 companies can be found here.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay