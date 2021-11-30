 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna And Pfizer Share Top Prize In Popular Science's 'Best Of What's New' Awards
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna And Pfizer Share Top Prize In Popular Science's 'Best Of What's New' Awards

Lifesaving vaccines, an anti-tracking software and an electric mountain bike were among the breakthroughs honored in the 2021 “Best of What’s New” Awards from the magazine Popular Science.

What Happened: The awards span 10 categories focusing on big picture concerns on health and the environment to individual distractions in entertainment and personal care. The magazine cited 10 products and technologies per category, totaling 100 citations for innovation.

“Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities," observed Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio.

See Also: PreMarket Prep: The Moderna CEO Just Spooked The Market

Who Won: The Innovation of the Year Award was given to the two companies that tied for the award in the Health Category: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for their respective mRNA vaccines that were developed and deployed to combat the coronavirus.

The other category winners were:

The complete list of all 100 companies can be found here.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + MRNA)

The Predictable Omicron Equities Playbook
Apple Product Supply Issues Come To Light During Cyber Monday: What's Next?
Apple's Stock Continues To Push Higher After Breaking Out
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Is Shopping Local and Supporting Small Businesses Easier With SecurePay?
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Sports Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com