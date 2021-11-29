 Skip to main content

Why Are NRx Pharma's Shares Soaring Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Why Are NRx Pharma's Shares Soaring Premarket?

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has completed an analysis in the subgroup of Zyesami and placebo-treated patients previously treated with Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir in the COVID-AIV trial representing approximately 70% of the study population.

  • The analysis indicates a substantial improvement after Zyesami (aviptadil) treatment in patients with critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies. 
  • Read Next: NRx Pharma Skyrockets After BriLife COVID-19 Vaccine Data Against Delta Variant.
  • The analysis identified a statistically significant 2.5 fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at 60 days (the primary endpoint) and a statistically significant four-fold higher odds of being alive at day 60 among patients treated with aviptadil compared to those treated with placebo.
  • Baseline treatment with remdesivir was prespecified as a covariate in the protocol agreed to with the FDA. Before initiation of the trial, remdesivir did not show any independent survival or recovery advantage in the subgroup. 
  • The FDA recently declined Emergency Use Authorization and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Zyesami and invited a new request based on new clinical evidence.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 52% at $10.26 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

