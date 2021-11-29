Why Are NRx Pharma's Shares Soaring Premarket?
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has completed an analysis in the subgroup of Zyesami and placebo-treated patients previously treated with Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir in the COVID-AIV trial representing approximately 70% of the study population.
- The analysis indicates a substantial improvement after Zyesami (aviptadil) treatment in patients with critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies.
- The analysis identified a statistically significant 2.5 fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at 60 days (the primary endpoint) and a statistically significant four-fold higher odds of being alive at day 60 among patients treated with aviptadil compared to those treated with placebo.
- Baseline treatment with remdesivir was prespecified as a covariate in the protocol agreed to with the FDA. Before initiation of the trial, remdesivir did not show any independent survival or recovery advantage in the subgroup.
- The FDA recently declined Emergency Use Authorization and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Zyesami and invited a new request based on new clinical evidence.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 52% at $10.26 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
