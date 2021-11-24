 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Denies Breakthrough Tag For NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Share:
FDA Denies Breakthrough Tag For NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) collaborating partner NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced that the FDA has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aviptadil. 

  • NRx noted that though the designation is not required for drug approval or emergency use authorization, but can afford faster review times, the ability to submit a rolling application, and dedicated FDA review personnel.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Additionally, according to the CEO Update, the FDA has already granted priority and rolling review as part of the Fast Track Designation awarded in July 2020. 
  • Therefore, the denial does not impede NRx's ability to seek drug approval.
  • Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP).
  • It is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. 
  • Related Link: NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate Receives FDA Review For Manufacturing Information.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares closed 5.56% lower at $4.25 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RLFTF + RLFTY)

NRx Pharma Stock Nosedives As FDA Strikes Off Its COVID-19 Drug Hopeful
Relief Therapeutics' Subsidiary Posts Early Data For Nasal Spray COVID-19 Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
Acer Therapeutics Stock Jumps As UCD Candidate Is Under FDA Review
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com