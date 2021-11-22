 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xencor Outlicenses Autoimmune Disease Candidate To Zenas BioPharma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Xencor Outlicenses Autoimmune Disease Candidate To Zenas BioPharma
  • Zenas BioPharma has acquired from Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize obexelimab.
  • Obexelimab is a potential first-in-class bifunctional antibody that targets CD19 with its variable domain. It uses Xencor's XmAb Immune Inhibitor Fc Domain to target FcγRIIb, a receptor that inhibits the function of B-cells, which are essential components in the immune system. 
  • Under the terms of the new agreement, Zenas will issue a warrant giving Xencor the right to acquire additional Zenas equity, such that Xencor's total equity in Zenas would be 15% after Zenas' next round of equity financing.
  • Xencor previously received equity in Zenas under a separate license agreement. Xencor is also eligible to receive up to $480 million milestone payments.
  • Related: Novartis Dumps Another Bispecific Candidate From Xencor Deal.
  • Price Action: XNCR shares closed lower by 0.30% at $36.86 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XNCR)

Novartis Dumps Another Bispecific Candidate From Xencor Deal
Xencor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Preview: Xencor's Earnings
JNJ, Xencor Sign $1.3B Licensing Deal For B-Cell Malignancies-Targeted Bispecific Antibody
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com