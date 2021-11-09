Novartis Dumps Another Bispecific Candidate From Xencor Deal
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) terminated its ex-US rights to the program dubbed vibecotamab, a bispecific targeting CD123 and CD3 for acute myeloid leukemia.
- The move will take effect next February, Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) said.
- Xencor will drop the development of the drug altogether as well, saying it has no plans for in-house research.
- Novartis will cover its share of the costs until August 2022.
- Novartis and Xencor originally agreed to develop vibecotamab, previously known as XmAb14045, back in 2016 when the companies signed a deal giving Xencor $150 million upfront and promising another $2.4 billion in milestones.
- Xencor ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, receivables, and marketable debt securities totaling $537.9 million.
- Price Action: XNCR shares are down 2.66% at $39.52 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
