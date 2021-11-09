 Skip to main content

Novartis Dumps Another Bispecific Candidate From Xencor Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSterminated its ex-US rights to the program dubbed vibecotamab, a bispecific targeting CD123 and CD3 for acute myeloid leukemia. 
  • The move will take effect next February, Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) said.
  • Xencor will drop the development of the drug altogether as well, saying it has no plans for in-house research.
  • Novartis will cover its share of the costs until August 2022.
  • Novartis and Xencor originally agreed to develop vibecotamab, previously known as XmAb14045, back in 2016 when the companies signed a deal giving Xencor $150 million upfront and promising another $2.4 billion in milestones. 
  • Xencor ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, receivables, and marketable debt securities totaling $537.9 million.
  • Price Action: XNCR shares are down 2.66% at $39.52 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

