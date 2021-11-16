Dr. Reddy's Ready To Make COVID-19 Antiviral From Pfizer - Reuters
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) said it was open to making Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 antiviral pill, Reuters reported.
- The new drugs can be used to treat patients once they contract coronavirus infection and are expected to be a substantial market.
- Merck Inc (NYSE: MRK) has given out licenses to manufacturers in developing countries to ensure a swift global supply, and companies are hopeful that Pfizer will do the same.
- "Yeah, yeah, absolutely," Dr. Reddy's co-chairman and managing director, G.V. Prasad, told Reuters in an interview when asked about making rival products from the U.S. companies.
- "Dr. Reddy's remains open to all opportunities," a company spokesperson said separately.
- Prasad said Dr. Reddy's had not yet initiated any talks with Pfizer before the U.S. company sought regulatory permissions.
- Dr. Reddy's expects the Indian regulator to approve Merck's molnupiravir as soon as the FDA does.
- Britain and Bangladesh have already authorized the drug, and India could be a big market with 1.35 billion people.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.96% at $82.89 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
