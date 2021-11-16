 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dr. Reddy's Ready To Make COVID-19 Antiviral From Pfizer - Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Dr. Reddy's Ready To Make COVID-19 Antiviral From Pfizer - Reuters
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) said it was open to making Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 antiviral pill, Reuters reported.
  • The new drugs can be used to treat patients once they contract coronavirus infection and are expected to be a substantial market. 
  • Merck Inc (NYSE: MRK) has given out licenses to manufacturers in developing countries to ensure a swift global supply, and companies are hopeful that Pfizer will do the same.
  • Related: Merck Teams Up With Indian Generic Players To Expand COVID-19 Drug Access, Production.
  • "Yeah, yeah, absolutely," Dr. Reddy's co-chairman and managing director, G.V. Prasad, told Reuters in an interview when asked about making rival products from the U.S. companies.
  • "Dr. Reddy's remains open to all opportunities," a company spokesperson said separately.
  • Prasad said Dr. Reddy's had not yet initiated any talks with Pfizer before the U.S. company sought regulatory permissions.
  • Dr. Reddy's expects the Indian regulator to approve Merck's molnupiravir as soon as the FDA does. 
  • Britain and Bangladesh have already authorized the drug, and India could be a big market with 1.35 billion people.
  • Also Read: Indian Study Shows Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Less Effective Against Moderate Infection: Reuters.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.96% at $82.89 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + RDY)

Iovance's Lifileucel Combo Shows Encouraging Response Rates In Advanced Cancers
Oncorus, Gaeta Therapeutics Ink Cancer Candidate Licensing Agreement
This Company Says It's One Step Closer to Transforming Cancer Treatment with its Latest Groundbreaking Immunotherapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance
ALX Oncology Falls After Updated Data For Solid Tumors Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com