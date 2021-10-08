 Skip to main content

Indian Study Shows Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Less Effective Against Moderate Infection: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • According to a source with the Drug Controller General of India, Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) antiviral drug molnupiravir has not shown "significant efficacy" against moderate COVID-19.
  • Related Link: Merck's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%.
  • "There is no significant efficacy against moderate COVID, and the effective efficacy is towards mild cases," Reuters reported citing the source.
  • Two Indian companies, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories, have requested to end their late-stage trials on Merck's molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients.
  • It was not immediately clear whether the Indian drugmakers and Merck used identical criteria to define moderate COVID-19 cases.
  • Aurobindo Pharma, MSN, and Merck did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.
  • Merck has entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian drugmakers for molnupiravir.
  • Since August this year, Aurobindo has been conducting a trial in 100 patients. According to its trial details, moderate patients included fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, and oxygen deficiency.
  • Of the eight Indian firms, five - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY), Cipla LtdSun PharmaceuticalTorrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals, are conducting a joint trial for the antiviral drug only in mild COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.89% at $81.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.

