 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PhaseBio's Shares Slide As Antiplatelet Candidate Shows Higher Rates Of Side Effect
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
PhaseBio's Shares Slide As Antiplatelet Candidate Shows Higher Rates Of Side Effect
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) has announced interim results from the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial of bentracimab to reverse the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor.
  • The trial included patients with urgent surgery or an invasive procedure or experiencing uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding.
  • Bentracimab was shown to reverse the effects of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor) in an interim analysis of more than 100 patients.
  • Patients who took bentracimab saw a 135% reduction in platelet inhibition within 5 to 10 minutes of infusion and saw those effects last over 24 hours. 
  • Bentracimab appeared safe. Though 91% of patients reported a treatment-emergent side effect, the most common was pain associated with the surgical procedure. 
  • Eight experienced thrombotic events, though none of the cases were tied to bentracimab.
  • Bentracimab is a monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to Brilinta when it's in that off state and removes it from the platelet environment.
  • PhaseBio is still recruiting patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding for the REVERSE-IT trial and aims to be fully enrolled as soon as possible.
  •  Related Link: PhaseBio's Bentracimab Reverses Ticagrelor-Associated Antiplatelet Activity In Mid-Stage Study 
  • Price Action: PHAS shares are down 20.30% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + PHAS)

Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation
Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 14-Nov. 20): BioMarin FDA Decision, Tapering Earnings News Flow, Conference Presentations And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Everspin Jumps After Q3 Results; Acutus Medical Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com