PhaseBio's Bentracimab Reverses Ticagrelor-Associated Antiplatelet Activity In Mid-Stage Study
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) has announced topline data from its Phase 2b trial of bentracimab in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old.
- The trial in 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Brilinta (ticagrelor) and low-dose aspirin.
- Bentracimab is a recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
- The Phase 2b trial achieved its primary endpoint of reversing ticagrelor's inhibition of platelet function in actively treated subjects versus placebo.
- Bentracimab is currently being evaluated in the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial in approximately 200 participants.
- A prespecified interim analysis from the REVERSE-IT trial will be presented on November 15 at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021.
- PhaseBio is targeting marketing application submission to the FDA in mid-2022.
- Price Action: PHAS shares are down 3.21% at $3.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
