PhaseBio's Bentracimab Reverses Ticagrelor-Associated Antiplatelet Activity In Mid-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) has announced topline data from its Phase 2b trial of bentracimab in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old.
  • The trial in 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Brilinta (ticagrelor) and low-dose aspirin. 
  • Bentracimab is a recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
  • The Phase 2b trial achieved its primary endpoint of reversing ticagrelor's inhibition of platelet function in actively treated subjects versus placebo.
  • Bentracimab is currently being evaluated in the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial in approximately 200 participants.
  • A prespecified interim analysis from the REVERSE-IT trial will be presented on November 15 at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. 
  • PhaseBio is targeting marketing application submission to the FDA in mid-2022.
  • Also Read: CytoSorbents To Start US Study With CytoSorb For Ticagrelor Removal.
  • Price Action: PHAS shares are down 3.21% at $3.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

