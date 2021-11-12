 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Q3; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 6:02am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine made a small contribution to earnings in Q3. It expects the shot to move to "modest profitability" on new orders.
  • In Q3, the Company posted $1.05 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales.
  • Its rivals, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), generated $13 billion in sales from its vaccine. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported revenue of $5 billion, the vast majority from its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Total revenue jumped 50% Y/Y to $9.87 billion, in line with the consensus.
  • Excluding the vaccine, sales rose 32%, driven by oncology drugs, growth in emerging markets, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals' addition. 
  • Core earnings came in at $1.08 per share, with the vaccine, Vaxzevria, contributing one cent to the profit. Analysts, on average, were expecting $0.62.
  • Guidance: AstraZeneca reaffirmed its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance at $5.05 - $5.40. 
  • Total revenue is expected to grow by the mid-to-high twenties and low twenties, excluding the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The limited profit contribution from the vaccine in Q4 2021 is expected to offset costs relating to its COVID-19 antibody combination (AZD7442).
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 4.10% at $60.34 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

