Adaptimmune Bullish On Meeting Endpoint For Soft Tissue Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) will report updated data from its SPEARHEAD-1 Phase 2 trial with afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, ADP-A2M4) in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS) at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society annual meeting.
  • The Company says that the trial will meet its primary endpoint for efficacy, and the data will be used to support marketing application filing for afami-cel next year.
  • Fifty patients had received afami-cel with a median dose of 8.5 billion transduced SPEAR T-cells.
  • Per Independent Review, the overall response rate was 34% (16/47 patients with partial responses (PRs))
  • The overall response rate was 36% in patients with synovial sarcoma and 25% for patients with MRCLS. The disease control rate was 85%.
  • Thirty-three (66%) patients experienced adverse events of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), most of which were lower grades.
  • Eight (16%) patients experienced severe cytopenia at Week 4.
  • Related Link: Adaptimmune Shares Encouraging Data From Solid Tumor Trial.
  • Price Action: ADAP shares are down 7.35% at $4.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

