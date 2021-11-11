Adaptimmune Bullish On Meeting Endpoint For Soft Tissue Cancer Trial
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) will report updated data from its SPEARHEAD-1 Phase 2 trial with afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, ADP-A2M4) in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS) at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society annual meeting.
- The Company says that the trial will meet its primary endpoint for efficacy, and the data will be used to support marketing application filing for afami-cel next year.
- Fifty patients had received afami-cel with a median dose of 8.5 billion transduced SPEAR T-cells.
- Per Independent Review, the overall response rate was 34% (16/47 patients with partial responses (PRs))
- The overall response rate was 36% in patients with synovial sarcoma and 25% for patients with MRCLS. The disease control rate was 85%.
- Thirty-three (66%) patients experienced adverse events of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), most of which were lower grades.
- Eight (16%) patients experienced severe cytopenia at Week 4.
Price Action: ADAP shares are down 7.35% at $4.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
