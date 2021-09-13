Adaptimmune Shares Encouraging Data From Solid Tumor Trial
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) has announced updated data from its Phase 1 SURPASS trial in multiple solid tumors evaluating ADP-A2M4CD8.
- ADP-A2M4CD8 is a next-generation T-cell therapy engineered to target MAGE-A4 positive tumors and to express a CD8α co-receptor.
- Data will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting.
- Initial efficacy and durability data showed encouraging responses across five different solid tumors, with an overall response rate of 36% and a disease control rate was 86%
- Complete response reported in a patient with ovarian cancer, which remains ongoing at 6 months post‑infusion.
- Initial durability is encouraging. As of the data cut-off, 11 patients remain on study. Of the 8 responders, 5 remain in response, with some remaining progression-free over 24 weeks.
- Data confirmed preclinical observations that the enhanced TCR interaction in ADP-A2M4CD8 results in a more potent product.
- Eighteen (72%) patients experienced cytokine release syndrome (CRS) related to T-cell infusion, most of which were moderate.
- Price Action: ADAP stock is up 3.36% at $6.04 during the market session on the last check Monday.
