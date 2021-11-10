 Skip to main content

Freeline Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Data From Fabry Disease Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLNgave an update on its investigational Fabry disease treatment FLT190, currently in a Phase 1/2 trial, saying the candidate proved durable in the second patient tested.
  • Fabry disease is an inherited metabolic disorder resulting from the absent or markedly deficient activity of lysosomal enzyme α-galactosidase A, or α-Gal A.
  • Patient Two was dosed at the lowest dose cohort of 7.5e11 vg/kg and experienced a sustained and durable response with an increase in expression of plasma α-galactosidase A (α-Gal A), to near-normal levels, from weeks 6 to 16 post-dosing. 
  • Thus far, the patient remains off enzyme replacement therapy.
  • The treatment was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events.
  • Patient Two has experienced no elevated liver enzymes.
  • A third patient will be dosed sometime early next year.
  • The biotech also announced that it is working with regulatory authorities to update study protocols for FLT180a for hemophilia B to include additional data collection. It will initiate a Phase 1/2 trial on the investigational candidate Q1 next year.
  • Price Action: FRLN shares are down 1.74% at $3.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Fabry disease Phase 1 Trial

