EU's Decision On Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Younger Kids Expected In Two Months
- The European Medicines Agency expects to decide in about two months whether to allow the use of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years.
- "The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in approximately two months unless supplementary information or analysis is needed," the EMA said
- Yesterday, Moderna applied for European authorization to use a 50 micrograms dose of its shot in the 6-11 years age group.
- In July, the European Union had authorized the vaccine for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years, but several countries have paused its use for people 30 or younger due to rare heart-related side-effects.
- Related Link: After Sweden, Denmark Now Finland Stops Use of Moderna COVID-19 Jab In Young People: Report
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.28% at $231.45 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine European Medicines AgencyBiotech News Health Care General