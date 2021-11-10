 Skip to main content

EU's Decision On Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Younger Kids Expected In Two Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency expects to decide in about two months whether to allow the use of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years.
  • "The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in approximately two months unless supplementary information or analysis is needed," the EMA said
  • Yesterday, Moderna applied for European authorization to use a 50 micrograms dose of its shot in the 6-11 years age group.
  • In July, the European Union had authorized the vaccine for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years, but several countries have paused its use for people 30 or younger due to rare heart-related side-effects. 
  • Related Link: After Sweden, Denmark Now Finland Stops Use of Moderna COVID-19 Jab In Young People: Report
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.28% at $231.45 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

