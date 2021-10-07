 Skip to main content

After Sweden, Denmark Now Finland Stops Use of Moderna COVID-19 Jab In Young People: Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:51am   Comments
  • Finland joins Denmark and Sweden to pause giving Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 shots to men under the age of 30 due to the risk of heart inflammation.
  • Related: Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know.
  • Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.
  • If a person has had the first shot with Moderna, Salminen said the second one could be Pfizer.
  • The Norwegian Institute of Public Health also recommended that men under 30 consider the Pfizer jab, citing new data from Ontario, Canada, Norway, Sweden, and other countries.
  • "A Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark found that men under the age of 30 who received Moderna Spikevax had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis," he said.
  • The Finnish institute said the Nordic study would be published within a couple of weeks, and preliminary data had been sent to the European Medicines Agency for further assessment.
  • Price Action: MRNA stock is up 3.60% at $313.20 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

