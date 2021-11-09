 Skip to main content

US Government To Purchase Additional 1.4M Doses Of Merck's COVID-19 Pill
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:52am   Comments
US Government To Purchase Additional 1.4M Doses Of Merck's COVID-19 Pill
  • The U.S. government will buy another $1 billion worth of Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 pills.
  • The government in June agreed to buy 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $1.2 billion and is now exercising options to buy 1.4 million more.
  • That brings the total secured courses to 3.1 million and worth $2.2 billion. 
  • Merck said the government has the right to buy 2 million more courses as part of the contract.
  • The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss the application for Molnupiravir on November 30.
  • Related: Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral.
  • Molnupiravir, if authorized, will be among the vaccines and medicines available to fight COVID-19 as part of our collective efforts to bring this pandemic to an end," said Frank Clyburn, president of Merck's human health business.
  • Read Next: Merck Ahead Of Pfizer In Talks With Europe For COVID-19 Pills: Reuters.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.71% at $$83.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

