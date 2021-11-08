 Skip to main content

Merck Ahead Of Pfizer In Talks With Europe For COVID-19 Pills: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • The European Union is negotiating with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) over possible contracts to supply COVID-19 drugs, an EU official told Reuters.
  • Both the companies have developed antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness, with Pfizer's at 89% and Merck's around 50%.
  • "Contacts are ongoing with both," the EU official familiar with the discussions, asking not to be named as the negotiations are confidential.
  • The official added that the talks with Merck were more advanced because it has already begun submitting data to the European Union's drugs regulator.
  • Pfizer has yet to submit any data because preliminary results of its trials were published only last week, a month after Merck's results.
  • Related Link: Britain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck.
  • Britain has procured 480,000 courses of Merck's pill and 250,000 courses of Pfizer's.
  • Pfizer expects to produce over 180,000 courses of its therapy by the end of 2021, whereas Merck plans output of 10 million courses.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.19% at $81.45, and PFE shares are down 0.92% at $48.16 during the market session on the last check Monday.

